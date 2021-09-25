Prince William Promises 'We Can Create a Better Future' in Earthshot Limited Series Teaser

Ahead of Prince William's groundbreaking Earthshot Prize Awards on October 17, discovery+ is airing a five-part limited series about the royal's urgent mission to repair the planet

Prince William is soon to be streaming on a screen near you.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, is ramping up for his Earthshot Prize Awards on October 17, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London will be preceded by a five-part limited series on discovery+.

"We can create a different future, a better future," William says in the trailer for the series, "but only if we reach for it now."

Led by William, the teaser features some of the prestigious voices from The Earthshot Prize Council as they describe this moment as "the decisive decade" for turning the tide on climate change's negative impacts on the planet.

Over shots of actions and innovations being spearheaded by the 15 Earthshot Prize finalists — whom the trailer describes as "Our brightest minds take a shot at saving the world" — while we hear urgent yet hopeful worlds: "The world needs examples of how to do things differently. ... We can achieve the impossible."

According to a release, the series "showcases the five Earthshot challenges facing the planet as well as highlighting the work of the remarkable 15 Prize Finalists and their groundbreaking solutions to our greatest environmental challenges. It looks past the problems we face and onto the solutions spotlighting what we have to do to save our planet."

And one sentiment from the trailer is especially close to William's heart when it comes to his ambitious initiative: "I want to be able to look back and say humanity woke up. We have this incredible opportunity," says one voice.

When William announced the forthcoming companion book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, Royal Foundation chief executive Jason Knauf revealed, "The challenge the Duke set himself was, 'What is the maximum positive personal contribution I can make in the next 10 years in the fight against climate change? What am I going to do in the next decade that means I can look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit? Every aspect of the Prize bears the stamp of his contribution."

But it's not just for Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, that William is leading a decade's worth of action to make the planet healthier and more habitable for generations to come.

As the preview makes clear, it's for humanity as a whole because "we have no other option."