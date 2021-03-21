Prince William Doesn't Feel 'Trapped' by Royal Life, Found Prince Harry's Comments 'Off the Mark': Report

Prince Harry said other members of his family can't leave the "system" the way he did

Prince William didn't agree with some of the comments Prince Harry made about him during his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Among the many revealing remarks from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's joint sit-down, the Duke of Sussex said that his father, Prince Charles, and brother are "trapped" within the monarchy.

"I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I'm very aware of this — my brother can't leave that system, but I have," Harry, 36, said. "My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Asked by Oprah if William wanted to leave the royal family, Harry replied, "I don't know. I can't speak for him."

In a new report from The Sunday Times, a source close to both brothers claimed that William, who is second in line to the throne behind their father, found those comments "way off the mark."

"He has a path set for him and he's completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service," the source told the outlet.

A source close to William, 38, added that the Duke of Cambridge was "reeling" after the interview first aired. "His head is all over the place on it."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Image zoom Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

During his interview with Oprah, Harry acknowledged that he and his brother are on "different paths."

"I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together," Harry explained. "But we are on different paths."

Although he described his relationship with his older sibling at the moment as "space," Harry reiterated that he "will always be there" for William and his family.

While stepping out for the first time since the sit-down aired, William hit back at racism claims made during the interview, when Meghan said that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" voiced by a member of the royal family.

"We are very much not a racist family," William told a reporter.

When asked if he had spoken to his brother, the father of three added, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

Since then, William and his father have been in contact with Harry.

"Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex, revealed on CBS This Morning on Tuesday. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still," she continued. "But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family."

Prince harry and Megan and Oprah Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Despite the tension between the two brothers, some of which stemmed from Meghan and Harry's response to Queen Elizabeth amid their exit from their royal roles, William also hopes to be able to heal their relationship.

"Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," a source told The Sunday Times. "They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it for ever."