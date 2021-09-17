Prince William Has a Sentimental Photo of Grandfather Prince Philip and Prince George on Display in His Office

Prince William is keeping his late grandfather close.

William, 39, shared a new social media video on Friday to promote Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, a book about his environmental impact initiative coming out this month for which he wrote the foreword. In the clip, he types the foreword on an old-fashioned typewriter while a sole photo is on display behind his desk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo features Prince Philip sitting atop a carriage next to William's eldest child, Prince George. The sweet snap, taken by Kate Middleton, was first shared with the public shortly after Prince Philip's death in April alongside a dedication by William remembering his grandfather.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," Prince William wrote in the tribute.

Members of the royal family often display meaningful family photos in their videos. Kate and Prince William often have photos of their three children in the background, while Queen Elizabeth always places pictures on her desk during her annual Christmas address. For her 2020 broadcast, the monarch opted for just one image: a shot of her husband in a simple oval frame.

Prince William's choice to include a photo of Prince Philip in his message paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's passion for environmental issues. In October, Prince William became patron of two wildlife conservation organizations that were handed down to him by grandmother Queen Elizabeth and grandfather Prince Philip.

Since Prince William first conceived of the Earthshot Prize as a way to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues, William has always had children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, in mind.

According to Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, "The challenge the Duke set himself was, 'What is the maximum positive personal contribution I can make in the next 10 years in the fight against climate change? What am I going to do in the next decade that means I can look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit? Every aspect of the Prize bears the stamp of his contribution."

The Earthshot book highlights what the Royal Foundation says is "the urgency of the environmental challenges facing our world," as well as helping readers find optimism in the case studies of the "incredible solutions happening globally to repair our planet and ... ways we can all make a difference."