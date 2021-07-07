Kate Middleton missed the reunion, as she's currently self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19

Prince William and Denmark's Royals Come Together as Their Countries Face Off in Soccer Match

It's a royal reunion — and an epic face-off!

Prince William got together with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark on Wednesday night as their countries played each other in the Euro 2020 soccer semi-finals. The Danish crown couple also brought their eldest child, 15-year-old son Prince Christian. They shared a family photo before the game's start on Instagram, with Christian sporting a red team jersey under a navy jacket and his mom matching in a burgundy blazer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was a short trip for William, as the game took place at London's Wembley Stadium, with the Danish royals traveling to the U.K. to support their team.

Also in attendance to root on England were Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London's Mayor Sadiq Khan. British soccer star David Beckham sat a few rows behind Prince William,

Both royal families have been closely watching the tournament and rooting for their countries. Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, watched England's victory against Germany last week in-person alongside Kate Middleton and their 7-year-old son Prince George ... despite it being a school night!

Following the game, Prince William and Kate's Twitter account shared an excited photo of the trio smiling and clapping in the stands. "Incredible performance @England!" they wrote alongside the snap.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also gotten in on the fun. Ahead of the semi-final match, the royal couple invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play "Three Lions," a song released in 1996 to mark the England soccer team hosting that year's European Championships, and "Sweet Caroline" in the garden at Clarence House on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary have documented their family's keen interest in Denmark's success in Euro 2020 so far on social media. From photos of them watching the games in soccer jerseys to posing together with Frederik sporting a Denmark scarf.

Prince William, 39, has met with Crown Prince Frederik, 53, and Crown Princess Mary, 49, many times, most recently when the couple joined the British royals at Royal Ascot 2016.

Prince William And Catherine, Denmark royals Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary | Credit: Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark Kate Middleton and Princess Mary | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty