Prince William Enjoys Outdoor Movie Screening with Sir David Attenborough to Watch His Latest Film

Prince William and Sir David Attenborough are bringing the movies to them!

Earlier this week, the 94-year-old naturalist and TV host joined the Duke of Cambridge, 38, at Kensington Palace, where the two enjoyed a private outdoor screening of Attenborough's upcoming film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

In a nod to their bond, new photos show William sitting in a director's chair with Attenborough's name on it, while the naturalist opts for a chair marked with the royal's moniker.

The film, which is described as Attenborough's "most personal project to date," showcases "some of the most defining moments of his career as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen," according to a press release.

Like Attenborough — who has long documented the importance of the natural world — William has also created a documentary focused on conservation efforts as well.

Titled Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the documentary tracks his conservation battle and what he calls "my search for ways to protect the natural world." William spent part of the last two years making the film, which will air in the U.K. next month.

In a clip from the documentary, William is seen traveling across the world and talking with Attenborough, and opening up about how fatherhood has given him a "new sense of purpose."

“Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition," he says in the clip.

Kate Middleton also makes an appearance in the documentary, telling Attenborough, "The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming. They are massive fans."

Back in 2019, William took his concern for the environment and mental health to a global stage and saw what it is like to be on the other side of an interview when he spoke with Attenborough in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

At the start of the interview, William said: “It’s a personal treat for me to be sitting asking you the questions. It’s nice to turn the tables for once.”

Attenborough, who also narrates the Netflix nature documentary Our Planet, spoke about the importance of protecting the environment.

"We can wreck the natural world with ease. We can wreck the natural world without even noticing. But, in doing so, we wreck ourselves," he said. "I ask this room to care for the natural world."