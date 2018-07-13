How Prince William Is Creating the Same ‘Loving, Caring, Fun Home’ as His Mom Princess Diana

As a new dad of three, Prince William has his hands full at home at Kensington Palace — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“[William] is a very good father,” a family friend tells PEOPLE. “As his own father has been. [Charles] has been a very good father to those boys and they’re very, very fond of him.”

As their family grows, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have shown a united front, and they have the support of their family behind them — as evident by everyone who gathered to celebrate Prince Louis’ royal christening on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Of course, the absence of William’s mother, Princess Diana, continues to be felt even 21 years after her death at age 36.

“[William] can do all the things that he thinks are important for family life and make sure that his children have that loving, caring, fun home that his mother was trying to create,” says a royal source.

Prince William and Princess Diana in 1986 Tim Graham/Getty

Growing up with a hands-on mother like Diana has shaped his own parenting style. During royal outings with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, he always holds their hands, and gets down on their level to explain their surroundings to them during high-profile events. (A move grandma Queen Elizabeth has even scolded him for!).

Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte PA Images/Sipa

William said he talks to his children about the grandmother they never go to meet, and he and Kate have filled their home with photos of her.

“At all these landmark moments, [William’s] mother is missing, and it’s sad,” the source continues. “But they are creating their own legacy now.”