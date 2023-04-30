Prince William is set to pay homage to his father King Charles at the coronation.

The Prince of Wales, who is heir to the British throne, will step forward at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and pledge his loyalty and allegiance to the King during the historic ceremony.

Soon after King Charles is crowned midway through the ceremony, Prince William, 40, will kneel before King Charles, 74, and place his hands between the hands of the King and say: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The Prince of Wales' words — called the Homage of Royal Blood — echo the vow made by his late grandfather Prince Philip to his wife Queen Elizabeth in 1953 when he also vowed to be her "liege man of life and limb."

The "words of fealty" and Prince William's role has been confirmed in the liturgy of the coronation service released by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace.

King Charles and Prince William. Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Royal/Instagram

Prince William — who celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales on Saturday — is the only royal who will pay his respects in this way in the service.

Prince William will also appear during the coronation service as the Stole Royal (from an ancient Greek word meaning "scarf") and the Robe Royal are brought to the King. William will assist the Baroness Merron and bishops in putting the robe on King Charles.

The liturgy also sees another distinct break from the past, with the Archbishop, the Most Rev. and Right Honorable Justin Welby, inviting people around the U.K. watching or listening to the ceremony to join in a Homage of the People. That role would traditionally have been done by hereditary dukes and earls at Westminster Abbey.

The Church of England says this is a "new and significant moment in the tradition of the Coronation . . . As never before has the general public been offered such an opportunity to join with national figures in declaring their allegiance to the Sovereign."

The new vow says, "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God." It is followed by a fanfare and the Archbishop then leads the people in acclaiming God Save The King, with the response being "God save King Charles, Long live King Charles, May The King live forever."

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camilla and Prince Charles. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

In another remarkable departure from tradition, and underlining the different communities in modern Britain, the leaders of other faiths will greet Charles in unison as he leaves the service. The representatives from the Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist faiths will say, "As neighbors in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service. We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles. Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The service will have other firsts, including a female bishop taking part in a coronation, and the traditional languages of the nations of the British Isles will also be used. There is a prayer in Welsh and a hymn, Veni Creator, which will be sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic.

And in a poignant moment in the service, King Charles will recite a personal prayer — "possibly the first time .. . . has been voiced so publicly by the Sovereign," Lambeth Palace says. Charles will say, "Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and conviction, that together we may discover the ways of gentleness and be led into the path of peace."

Queen Camilla, Prince George and King Charles. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Prince George, Prince William's eldest son who is second in the line of succession, will also play a special role in his grandfather's coronation. The 9-year-old royal will serve as a Page of Honor to King Charles at the crowning ceremony.

George's participation at the coronation will make history — according to The Telegraph, Prince George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation.