Prince William Makes the Ultimate Dad Joke While Praising 'Pa' King Charles at Coronation Concert

Prince William is celebrating King Charles as the coronation festivities continue.

One day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were crowned at Westminster Abbey, the royal family gathered on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday for the Coronation Concert. While an eclectic lineup of performers took the stage — including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli — the Prince of Wales, 40, also had a turn at the microphone for a special speech dedicated to his father.

Standing before a cheering crowd and thanking those behind the epic evening, the heir to the throne began, "I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long," he joked in a nod to the "All Night Long" hitmaker, whose performance preceded his remarks.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, 'Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,' " Prince William said, quoting Queen Elizabeth's coronation speech from 1953. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

Turning back to his father's crowning, the prince continued, "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service," the Princes of Wales said. "My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

"Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet's health long before it was an everyday issue," William said, pointing to his father's lifelong passion for conservation and the environment. "Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realize their ambitions," he continued, referencing Charles' namesake charity, established 1976.

"And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported," the Prince of Wales added, emphasizing his father's interest in and dedication to interfaith relations. "Pa, we are all so proud of you."

"I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities," William continued. "I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight we celebrate you too."

"I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth," he concluded. "God Save the King."

Prince William's speech echoed his appearance at the Platinum Party at the Palace, which took place in June 2022 as part of the celebrations to mark his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. Taking the stage outside Buckingham Palace in London, William spoke about how "proud" he was of his father and late grandfather Prince Philip for their conservation work spanning decades. The environment is a key part of Prince William's public work, centered mostly on his groundbreaking Earthshot Prize.

During the May 6 crowning ceremony, Prince William knelt before King Charles, placed his hands between his father's and vowed to serve him. He said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

His words — called the Homage of Royal Blood — were reminiscent of the homage made by Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation when he also vowed to be his wife's "liege man of life and limb."

Prince William also took part in the coronation service as the Stole Royal (from an ancient Greek word meaning "scarf") and the Robe Royal are brought to King Charles. He assisted Baroness Merron and bishops in putting the robe on King Charles before the St. Edward's Crown was placed on his head.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, Charles immediately became King and named his eldest son the Prince of Wales, the traditional title for the heir, the following day — and their elevated royal roles brought them closer in recent years.

"Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond," a source who knows both King Charles and Prince William previously told PEOPLE.

In addition to coming together over the deaths of Prince Philip in 2021 and Queen Elizabeth the following year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 has "brought [William and Charles] closer," said the source.