Prince William Says COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Proves Humanity Can Take on Climate Change

Prince William is calling for a global movement to tackle climate change.

The Duke of Cambridge recorded a special video message which was broadcast at the Conservation International Gala, reminding everyone that conservation is a "global team effort" — and must be acted upon soon.

"I truly believe that humans have an extraordinary capacity to set goals and strive to achieve them," Willam said. "The remarkable development of the COVID-19 vaccine in record time is a case in point."

Prince William, 38, said the next decade will force humanity to tackle environmental challenges.

"If we do not act decisively in the next ten years, we will cause irreversible damage to our planet," he said. "This damage will not be felt equally by everyone. It is the most vulnerable, those with the fewest resources, and those who have done the least to cause climate change, who will continue to be impacted the most."

Prince William urged action from each person despite differences.

"This is a global team effort and it needs all of us if it is to succeed," the royal said. "Together we must unite every business, every community, every government and every person around our common goal to repair the Earth."

"I hope that, wherever you are in the world, whatever your background, beliefs or politics, you can join in this shared optimism for the future and conviction that change truly is possible," he continued. "Together, I'm confident that we can begin to heal our planet, protect nature, and improve lives for billions of people, today and for generations to come."

Prince William's Earthshot Prize, set to run over the next decade to identify solutions to the challenges the planet faces, launched in October, as $65 million was earmarked to reward those who are making a difference on climate change and conservation.