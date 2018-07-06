Prince William Confidently Pulls Off Ostrich Feather Hat for Annual Knights Service in Scotland

When you’re Prince William, there’s no such thing as casual Friday.

The royal dad wore a traditional dark green robe and black velvet hat with white ostrich feathers as he joined Queen Elizabeth for the annual Order of the Thistle service in Scotland.

Completing his regal outfit: the order’s star, which features the motto “No one harms me with impunity.” The prince, and his aunt Princess Anne, accompanied the Queen, 92, for the service in Edinburgh as two new knights were installed in St. Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh city center.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William at the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Scotland on July 6, 2018. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

William, 36, who is titled the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, received the honor from his grandmother the Queen six years ago around the time of his 30th birthday. On Friday, it was the turn of His Grace Sir Richard Walter John Montagu Douglas Scott, Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry, and Sir Ian Clark Wood to join the order.

The service comes as part of Holyrood week for the Queen, who spends several days in the Scottish capital hosting a garden party, meeting people and attending events. William has been in Edinburgh for a few days, too, supporting his grandmother by attending a series of public events.

The Order of the Thistle is the prince’s second honorary knighthood. He was invested in the Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle in 2008, which involves an annual June march down from the castle and a carriage ride back up the hill.

It’s not known when the Order of the Thistle originated, but it was revived under James II in 1687 and is the highest order of chivalry in Scotland.