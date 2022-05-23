It is the first time that the Duke of Cambridge, who turns 40 on June 21, will appear alone on an official coin

Prince William Appears on His First Solo Commemorative Coin Ahead of Milestone 40th Birthday

The 40th Birthday of HRH The Duke of Cambridge 2022 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin Credit: The Royal Mint; LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William is getting an early 40th birthday present!

The Duke of Cambridge's landmark year is being commemorated with a special £5 coin in the U.K.

The Royal Mint unveiled the design on Monday — just weeks ahead of William's birthday on June 21. The coin shows the royal in a three-quarter profile gazing up to the top right of the coin, with the number 40 to his left and his royal cipher "W" to his right.

It's the first time the second-in-line to the throne has been featured solo on a coin. He appeared alongside his wife Kate Middleton on a commemorative piece in celebration of their royal wedding in 2011.

The 40th Birthday of HRH The Duke of Cambridge 2022 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin The new coin for Prince William's 40th birthday | Credit: The Royal Mint

Engraver Thomas T. Docherty said in a statement that it "strikes a balance between the fresh energy of His Royal Highness and being a young dad with the ceremonial nature of his Royal position."

The 40th Birthday of HRH The Duke of Cambridge 2022 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin Credit: The Royal Mint

Docherty, a father of two, said that designing the coin is a "highlight" of his career, adding: "Even though our lives are a million miles apart, I understand how it feels to have just turned 40 and to have a young family of my own, so I wanted to ensure I captured His Royal Highness accurately at this stage in his life."

the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London Prince William and Kate Middleton

There's no news yet on how William will mark his milestone birthday, which will come just two weeks after the country and royal family comes together to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.