Prince William Appears on His First Solo Commemorative Coin Ahead of Milestone 40th Birthday
Prince William is getting an early 40th birthday present!
The Duke of Cambridge's landmark year is being commemorated with a special £5 coin in the U.K.
The Royal Mint unveiled the design on Monday — just weeks ahead of William's birthday on June 21. The coin shows the royal in a three-quarter profile gazing up to the top right of the coin, with the number 40 to his left and his royal cipher "W" to his right.
It's the first time the second-in-line to the throne has been featured solo on a coin. He appeared alongside his wife Kate Middleton on a commemorative piece in celebration of their royal wedding in 2011.
Engraver Thomas T. Docherty said in a statement that it "strikes a balance between the fresh energy of His Royal Highness and being a young dad with the ceremonial nature of his Royal position."
Docherty, a father of two, said that designing the coin is a "highlight" of his career, adding: "Even though our lives are a million miles apart, I understand how it feels to have just turned 40 and to have a young family of my own, so I wanted to ensure I captured His Royal Highness accurately at this stage in his life."
There's no news yet on how William will mark his milestone birthday, which will come just two weeks after the country and royal family comes together to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
When William's wife Kate Middleton turned 40 in January, a set of glamorous portraits were released to mark the date. They are now being displayed around the U.K.