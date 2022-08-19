Prince William Is Heading to New York City Next Month to Kick Off Earthshot Prize Countdown

Prince William is kicking off the countdown to this year's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston with an early trip across the pond.

The Duke of Cambridge will travel to New York City next month to the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21. The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the summit, where inaugural finalists and winners of last year's Earthshot Prize will gather.

Prince William is set to address the assembled guests alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, who works to help scale and replicate the Earthshot solutions as Global Advisor to the winners of the Earthshot Prize.

After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed the exact location on Twitter last month, sharing that they are heading to the city of Boston in December.

"In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," William, who created the global environment awards in October 2020, said in a video on Twitter.

The video then cut to Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts from the home of the iconic baseball team at Fenway Park.

"And we will be doing it right here in Boston," Bogaerts said from the outfield.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Fittingly, the announcement that the second awards ceremony will be held in Massachusetts came on the anniversary of the moon landing.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as host partner alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston.

During their visit to Boston, the couple will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.

Kate and Prince William, both 40, were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, when they headed to Los Angeles.

The Earthshot Prize recently became an independent charity apart from the couple's Royal Foundation with Prince William taking on the role of president.

"The urgency of the situation can't be overstated," William told PEOPLE exclusively following the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in October. "But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful."

"Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there," said the Duke of Cambridge. "By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."