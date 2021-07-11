Prince William Comforts Prince George as England Loses Euro Finals: See George's Reaction to the Huge Match

Italy beat out England in penalty kicks following a 1–1 draw after extra time at Euro 2020 on Sunday

You can't win them all.

Unfortunately for Prince George, that's a hard lesson he learned on Sunday when he watched his team lose the Euro 2020 final. Italy beat out England in penalty kicks following a 1–1 draw after extra time to close out the tournament.

Joined by his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, George, 7, had hoped to be a good luck charm while watching the game at London's Wembley Stadium.

Just like when he watched England advance to the quarterfinals, the young royal and his dad wore matching outfits, both opting for sharp blazers and red and blue ties. Meanwhile, mom Kate sported a white blazer for the game.

William, who happens to be President of the Football Association, took the loss in stride, publicly congratulating Italy on their win immediately after the game.

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory," he wrote on Instagram. "@England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W"

However, it was Prince George's facial expressions and candid reactions to the defeat that really grabbed the Internet's attention.

Many fans of soccer (or football, as it's known to Brits) were quick to point out the little Prince's disappointment read plainly on his face.

Euro 2024 will take place three years from now in host country Germany, meaning George still won't be quite old enough to join the team and ensure victory himself — but he'll undoubtedly be cheering them on every step of the way.