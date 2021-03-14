Prince William's Children Make Cards Remembering 'Granny' Princess Diana for U.K. Mother's Day

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have a tradition of making cards in memory of their late grandmother for Prince William

Prince William's children are paying tribute to their late grandmother Princess Diana in a special way.

In honor of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, which is celebrated this year on March 14, Kensington Palace shared a trio of handmade cards from Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

"This year Mother's Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again," read the Instagram post. "But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging."

"Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William," the post continued. "Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day."

William, who is a patron of Child Bereavement UK, lost his mother in 1997, when he was 15 and his brother Prince Harry was 12.

In addition to some colorful artwork, William and wife Kate Middleton's eldest children shared sweet messages to their late grandmother in this year's cards.

"Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day," wrote George. "I love you very much and think of you always. Sending you lots of love."

"I am thinking of you on mothers day. I love you very much," added Charlotte in her own card. "Papa is missing you. Lots of love."

Last year, Mother's Day was held in the U.K. on March 22, shortly before the start of their first COVID lockdown.

To celebrate the holiday that year, William and Kate shared a previously unseen photo on social media.

The photograph showed Charlotte and Kate sporting matching smiles as the little royal rides on her mom's back. In the background, George can be seen enjoying a piggyback ride from dad William.

