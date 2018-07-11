Prince William Sends a Special Message to England Before Tonight's World Cup Semi-Final

Football is coming home!

At least, that’s what Prince William, Prince Harry and the rest of England are hoping. The royal brothers, who are devoted known soccer fans, are joining in on the excitement ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final match against Croatia on Wednesday — and they made sure to cheer on their team publicly.

Kensington Palace shared William’s personal message for the players on Wednesday: “A new generation is enjoying the magic of this World Cup run. The whole country is right behind you tonight. Come on England – it’s coming home!”

Harry, who’s currently on a royal visit to Ireland with Meghan Markle, addressed the upcoming match with journalists in Dublin. When he was asked, “Is it coming home?” his immediate response was, “Most definitely!”

William is so passionate about the World Cup that he’s refused to see spoilers about games he couldn’t watch live and taken over Kensington Palace’s Twitter. After England’s victorious quarterfinal against Sweden on July 7, he congratulated the players on making history.

You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2018

And when England beat Colombia in a penalty shootout, he posted full of pride.

I couldn’t be prouder of @england – a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2018

“It’s coming home!” is the resounding cry among English fans right now. (Princess Eugenie, William and Harry’s cousin, posted a video on Instagram showing Friends stars dancing to the rally cry.

The phrase both references how soccer as a sport originated in England and a song written back in the ’60s when England was in the European Championship.