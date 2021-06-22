Prince William Cheers on England in Euro 2020 Soccer Match

Prince William is ready for some footy!

The royal, who is President of The Football Association, attended the UEFA EURO 2020 soccer match between Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

William sported a navy suit and accessorized with a red and blue tie. He also wore a blue face mask with white polka dots.

Prince William Euro2020 Prince William | Credit: NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Last month during his tour of Scotland, Prince William watched the Scottish Cup Final in Edinburgh with emergency service members as well as their friends and families.

William, who turned 39 on Monday, got a chance to speak with the first responders about the toll working amid the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their mental health - and how reaching out for help inspired them to support others and tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

During the trip, William even got a chance to show off his soccer skills during a "control and finishing drill," firing off a number of shots to try and get past a goalie.

"Football is powerful in so many ways," he said in a social media post. "Not only in its ability to bring people together like yesterday's and today's events but also how it uses its platform to continue the conversation on mental health."

Prince William is already passing his love of soccer - and his favorite team, Aston Villa - onto his three kids. In October 2019, William and Kate Middleton brought son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte to an Aston Villa game against Norwich City. Prince George was seen cheering excitedly during the game.

"I'm trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan - I'm letting him choose his own way," William told former soccer star Peter Crouch during an interview at Kensington Palace for the athlete's podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast, on BBC Radio Five Live last year. "It's about finding what fits for him."