Royal Fan! Prince William Cheers on Favorite Soccer Team 1 Week After Royal Wedding

Prince William attempted to cheer on his favorite soccer team to victory!

The Duke of Cambridge, 35, was spotted in the crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, watching Aston Villa face off against Fulham in the Premier League final.

Since 2006, William has served as president of the Football Association (the governing body of soccer in Great Britain), meaning he helps promote the game from the grassroots up.

However, despite his encouragement, Aston Villa wasn’t able to score a win, and ended up losing 1-0 to the opposing team.

Three years ago, when Aston Villa ended up losing the FA Cup final, William explained how he came to be a fan of the team in the first place.

“A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams,” he said, according to The Telegraph.

“I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments,” he added.

In history-making news, Kensington Place on Thursday announced that William will tour Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories next month, marking the first time a member of the royal family has traveled to Israel on official business.

The high-profile visit was “at the request of Her Majesty’s government and has been welcomed by the Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian authorities,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The news of William’s trip to Israel came less than one week after he served as the best man at his brother Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle.

He made his first appearance after the wedding on Tuesday, paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing in honor of the one-year anniversary of the attack that left 22 people dead.