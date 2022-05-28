As Colonel of the Irish Guards, the Duke of Cambridge reviewed the troops and took the salute at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William Takes the Salute at the Colonel's Review — the Last Rehearsal Before Trooping the Colour

Prince William is checking on his regiment on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

On Saturday, the Duke of Cambridge took on the role of leading the Colonel's Review — a military rehearsal for the Queen's upcoming birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As part of his royal duties, William was on hand to pass the Irish Guards fit for their big moment as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge rides a horse as he arrives at the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London on May 28, 2022. - The Colonel's Review is identical to Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Prince William | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

"The purpose of the Colonel's review is to decide that they are ready for Her Majesty," an army source tells PEOPLE.

The Irish Guards are trooping their color — or flag — at the annual birthday parade for the Queen next Thursday. It is one of the main events of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week, which commemorates the monarch's historic 70 years on the throne.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge salutes as he rides a horse across the parade ground during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London on May 28, 2022. - The Colonel's Review is identical to Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Prince William | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

William, as holder of the honorary position of Colonel of the regiment, was tasked with looking over the parade. His role is to evaluate the troops to see if they are ready for Thursday.

During Trooping the Colour, more than 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses will carry out complex battlefield drill maneuvers to a program of music. In this special year, various musical tributes are planned for the Queen, including "Long Live Elizabeth."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, leads the Colonels Review on Horse Guards Parade on May 28, 2022 in London, England. The Colonel's Review is the final evaluation of the Trooping the Colour parade before the event which will take place on Thursday, June 02, in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. This year, it will be the Irish Guards Trooping their Colour, with the Duke of Cambridge evaluating the parade in his role as the regiment's Colonel. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) Credit: Hollie Adams/Getty

Last week, William presented the 1st Battalion Irish Guards with their new colors (flags) during a ceremony at Windsor Castle as a prelude for the big ceremony next Thursday.

During Trooping the Colour, William will take part in the royal procession, riding by horse alongside his father Prince Charles and Princess Anne. In past years, William's uncle Prince Andrew has also taken part, but since he is no longer a working royal and has been stripped of his military affiliations due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he will not be taking part.

Britain's Prince William (R), Duke of Cambridge rides across the parade ground during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London on May 28, 2022. - The Colonel's Review is identical to Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

Other members of the royal family will travel by carriage and watch the parade from the Major General's office at Horse Guards Parade (a large parade ground in central London) — leaving open the possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join in that respect.

It has already been stated that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not be on the balcony with the Queen and other senior royals for the traditional flypast because they are no longer senior working members of the family.

Arrangements are currently being made for how the Queen will take part in Trooping the Colour, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes a tour of the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 23, 2022. - The Chelsea flower show is held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Queen Elizabeth at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 23. | Credit: PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty

With her ongoing mobility issues, the monarch, 96, is unlikely to stand and view the troops for the entire parade as she normally does. In the last two years, she has viewed a pared-back Trooping the Colour parade in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle due to COVID-19.

One possible option is for her to arrive by carriage and watch part of the parade while the senior royals on horseback — Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne — take over most of her role, The Sunday Times first reported.

She could also simply appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her son Prince Charles to take the salute, the outlet said.