Prince William Takes the Salute at the Colonel's Review — the Last Rehearsal Before Trooping the Colour
Prince William is checking on his regiment on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
On Saturday, the Duke of Cambridge took on the role of leading the Colonel's Review — a military rehearsal for the Queen's upcoming birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.
As part of his royal duties, William was on hand to pass the Irish Guards fit for their big moment as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week.
"The purpose of the Colonel's review is to decide that they are ready for Her Majesty," an army source tells PEOPLE.
The Irish Guards are trooping their color — or flag — at the annual birthday parade for the Queen next Thursday. It is one of the main events of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week, which commemorates the monarch's historic 70 years on the throne.
William, as holder of the honorary position of Colonel of the regiment, was tasked with looking over the parade. His role is to evaluate the troops to see if they are ready for Thursday.
During Trooping the Colour, more than 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses will carry out complex battlefield drill maneuvers to a program of music. In this special year, various musical tributes are planned for the Queen, including "Long Live Elizabeth."
Last week, William presented the 1st Battalion Irish Guards with their new colors (flags) during a ceremony at Windsor Castle as a prelude for the big ceremony next Thursday.
During Trooping the Colour, William will take part in the royal procession, riding by horse alongside his father Prince Charles and Princess Anne. In past years, William's uncle Prince Andrew has also taken part, but since he is no longer a working royal and has been stripped of his military affiliations due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he will not be taking part.
Other members of the royal family will travel by carriage and watch the parade from the Major General's office at Horse Guards Parade (a large parade ground in central London) — leaving open the possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join in that respect.
It has already been stated that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not be on the balcony with the Queen and other senior royals for the traditional flypast because they are no longer senior working members of the family.
Arrangements are currently being made for how the Queen will take part in Trooping the Colour, PEOPLE has confirmed.
With her ongoing mobility issues, the monarch, 96, is unlikely to stand and view the troops for the entire parade as she normally does. In the last two years, she has viewed a pared-back Trooping the Colour parade in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle due to COVID-19.
One possible option is for her to arrive by carriage and watch part of the parade while the senior royals on horseback — Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne — take over most of her role, The Sunday Times first reported.
She could also simply appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her son Prince Charles to take the salute, the outlet said.
Intriguingly, up until Elizabeth became Queen, it was a rare event for a Sovereign to even visit the birthday parade.