Prince William Calls Himself a 'Secret Clubber' After Revealing Two of His Favorite Dance Hits

You can find Prince William in the club.

When the Duke of Cambridge awarded DJ Simon Mayo with an MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his services to radio at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, the prince revealed he's a lover of club music.

Prince William, 39, mentioned being a fan of dance songs from his teenage years, like 1995's "Insomnia" by Faithless and 2000's "Groovejet" by Spiller featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

"I suggested that he was clearly a bit of a clubber…" Mayo shared on Twitter. "He said maybe a secret clubber."

The DJ also said he plugged the show "Drivetime" on Greatest Hits Radio, and "suggested he was just the right age to be joining us…"

In the lead-up to William and Kate Middleton's 2011 royal wedding, London deejay Sam Young told PEOPLE that William likes "house, hip hop and R&B," while Kate "seems to like a bit of rock."

In addition to recently showing off his dance moves during his tour with Kate Middleton in Belize, Prince William has spoken about how his love of music has already passed on to his three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music," Prince William said on a December episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series.

The royal added that one of the songs his children are loving at the moment is Shakira's "Waka Waka."

Royals Rollout Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

For one of his song choices, Prince William selected AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

"There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, 'Thunderstruck,' he said.

Simon Mayo Credit: Geoff Pugh/Pool/Getty