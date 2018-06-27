Prince William Brings Message of Peace From Israel to Palestinian Leader During Historic Visit

A day after he was asked to take a message of peace to the disputed territories neighboring Israel, Prince William met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

It’s the latest first on William’s historic tour of the Middle East —he’s also the first royal to make an official visit to the territories.

The meeting with Abbas follows William’s groundbreaking day in Israel on Tuesday, when he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin. It was at the latter meeting that Rivlin asked him to “send a message of peace . . . And tell him it is about time that we have to find together a way to build confidence. To build confidence as a first step to bring an end to the tragedy between us that goes along for more than 120 years.”

Prince William arrives in Ramallah for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas الأمير ويليام يصل رام الله للقاء رئيس السلطة الوطنية الفلسطينية محمود عباس pic.twitter.com/Iz0yJStnFX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2018

As a royal, William is navigating a fine line of staying out of politics but building bridges and friendships where he can. He told Palestinian Authority President Abbas, “I’m very glad our two countries work so closely together and have had success stories with education and relief work in the past, so long may that continue,” the Times of Israel reports.

In Ramallah The Duke of Cambridge meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. pic.twitter.com/5rpouknxb3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2018

“My sentiments are the same as yours in hoping that there is a lasting peace in the region,” William added, to which Abbas replied, “The Palestinian side is committed to the peace process with the Israelis, so both states could live peacefully together within the borders of 1967.”

At Jalazone Refugee Camp in Ramallah, The Duke of Cambridge meets staff, patients and families involved in @UNRWA's Child Vaccination programme. pic.twitter.com/MfW7Sv5nUV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2018

William, who is the first British Royal to make an official visit to Israel, later headed out into the city of Ramallah, where he caught a cultural display, toured a street food festival and chatting to girls at a school in the Jalazone refugee camp.

At Jalazone Girls’ school in Ramallah, The Duke of Cambridge met the School Parliament, where he heard their stories, aspirations and challenges. pic.twitter.com/Ius6dxD0MF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2018

On Thursday, William, 36, is set to begin with a short briefing on the history and geography of Jerusalem’s Old City from a viewing point at the Mount of Olives. From here he will make an emotional pilgrimage to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, where he will pay his respects at the tomb of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice — the mother of William’s grandfather, Prince Philip — who saved Jews during the Holocaust by opening the doors of her palace in Greece.