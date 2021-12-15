"They look after each other, but in different ways," a friend says of the royal couple

Prince William Brings Kate Middleton a 'Gin-and-Tonic' After They Put the Kids to Bed, Says Friend

Prince William the royal bartender!

While Kate Middleton and William juggle their increasingly busy royal duties, they prioritize their role as parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — but after the kids head to bed, they wind down from the day in a relatable way.

"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic," a family friend tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "They look after each other, but in different ways."

In addition to supporting each others' public work — Kate was "clearly really proud" of her husband, according to photographer Chris Jackson, during his inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in October, while Prince William recently joined Kate as she hosted a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey — they support each other at home.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton The Cambridge family's 2021 Christmas card | Credit: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

The couple is hands-on, friends say, from being there for school pickup to letting the children argue over what songs to play during breakfast.

"Kate likes to keep an ordinary life," a source says.

Kate and Prince William, both 39, also take their kids outdoors rain or shine, from going on bike rides to playing in the sand dunes of Norfolk's beaches near Anmer Hall, the family's country home.

And while the family has the help of nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, Kate "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules," says a friend. "She is hugely involved in every single part of their day."

Kate is "more and more impressive as time goes on," says a source close to the royal household. "She is a focused and professional woman."