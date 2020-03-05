Prince William Breaks Protocol to Take Rare Selfie with Fan in Ireland — All About the Sweet Photo!

Prince William is all smiles in Ireland!

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to County Kildare, just an hour outside of Dublin, for their second day of their Ireland tour on Wednesday, Prince William, 37, was pleasantly surprised when a fan named Jennifer Malone handed him a small bouquet of daffodils before asking him to take a selfie.

The series of photos were later posted to Twitter by Jennifer’s mother, Donna, who tells PEOPLE the prince “was so lovely to Jennifer.”

“A really nice guy #RoyalVisitIreland,” the tweet was captioned.

Royal family members typically do not engage in photo-taking with or sign autographs for the public, but it seems William made a sweet exception for Jennifer, who can now add the prince to her growing list of celebrities she’s taken pictures with, including Hugh Jackman.

Hi Jennifer. Thanks so much for taking a picture with me. You’re awesome. Love HJ @donnamalone21 pic.twitter.com/Tu2aUWQYuw — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 3, 2019

The royal parents were in County Kildare to visit a residential facility run by the social justice charity Extern to see how the charity supports vulnerable young people and families who are facing challenging times. At Extern’s Savannah House in County Kildare, they were shown how the center provides a safe space to support vulnerable people, and joined in a number of activities which underlined that life-saving support.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate, 38, went to a youth mental health organization called Jigsaw in Dublin, where they met with young people who’ve been helped by the services provided at the center. The charity delivers free one-to-one therapy sessions for young people ages 12-25 and also takes part in pioneering research and offers programs aiming to inform and educate.

To conclude their second day, the couple visited a research farm in County Meath, and learn more about its research to promote sustainable farming throughout Ireland. William, 38, is taking a greater interest in farming as he prepares to one day head up the Duchy of Cornwall estate. He has also spoken recently of immersing his own children in the springtime activity of helping bring newborn lambs into the world near his country home, Anmer Hall.