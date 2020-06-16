Prince William Jokes He's 'Worried About the Waistline' Due to Increased Baking in Quarantine

"Chocolate goes down very well," Prince William said during his first in-person visit since the coronavirus pandemic began

Prince William spent plenty of time in Anmer Hall's kitchen during lockdown.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old royal made his first public appearance since the coronavirus crisis gripped the U.K., visiting ambulance workers in Norfolk — and he revealed a very relatable concern brought on by the extra time at home.

"I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes," he said. "I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well."

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" he said of the approaching holiday.

Then Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, "You keep eating it!"

Kate shared that cooking and baking were part of how she's been keeping busy with their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — as they quarantined at their country home, Anmer Hall.

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," she told the BBC in a rare interview in April. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte BBC

Prince William was visited a base at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, not far from his home on the Sandringham estate. He wanted to thank the frontline workers "for their work and dedication responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and to hear more about their experiences over the past few months," his office at Kensington Palace said.

