Prince William Says Lack of Diversity in BAFTA Noms 'Simply Cannot Be Right in This Day and Age'

During his opening speech at the 73rd British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards, Prince William pointedly addressed the lack of diversity in the awards nominations — and assured that the organization would be reviewing their voting process following this year’s show.

“Catherine and I are once again really delighted to join you this evening. Tonight we celebrate another year of exceptional filmmaking and I’m thrilled that all those involved have been recognized,” the royal, 37, started his speech on Sunday.

“Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film,” he continued. “Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age!”

RELATED: 2020 BAFTA Awards Slammed for Its List of All-White Acting Nominees: ‘This Is Not Good Enough’

Image zoom Prince William giving his speech at BAFTA James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

The father of three added, “I know that both Pippa, Chair of BAFTA, and Amanda, BAFTA CEO, share that frustration and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported. BAFTA takes this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations have launched a full and thorough review of the entire Awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

When the awards show nominations came out earlier this month, BAFTA faced backlash when fans noticed that the list did not feature non-white actors. In addition, the list had only listed male directors.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The nominating committee addressed the backlash shortly after the nods were announced, calling it an “industry-wide issue.”

“We’d have liked to have seen more diversity in the nominations, it does continue to be an industry-wide issue,” BAFTA’s director of awards, Emma Baehr, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think more films need to be made, and entered, giving people a chance to see them. We’d absolutely like to see more diversity, but I also don’t want to take away from those celebrating today.”

Actors of color — including Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Asian-American actress Awkwafina for The Farewell, Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o for Us, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy — were omitted from the nominations.

Image zoom Joaquin Phoenix David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

RELATED: Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson Twice Nominated for 2020 BAFTA Awards, Jennifer Lopez Snubbed

During the awards show, Joaquin Phoenix picked up the best actor award for his role in Joker and made a poignant acceptance speech about the lack of diversity on the nominations list.

“I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work,“ Phoenix, 45, shared. “This is not a self-righteous condemnation. I’m part of the problem.“

“We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. That’s on us,“ he concluded.