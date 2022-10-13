Prince William Hands Out Awards to Vanessa Redgrave and Kate Middleton's Longtime Bodyguard

The Prince of Wales hosted his first investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace since Queen Elizabeth's death last month

Published on October 13, 2022 12:02 PM
prince william, vanessa redgrave
Prince William and Vanessa Redgrave. Photo: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Prince William is back on investiture duty.

Just one day after Princess Anne hosted the first investiture ceremony since Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8 at Buckingham Palace, William hosted the prize giving for the first time since becoming the Prince of Wales on Thursday.

During investiture ceremonies, a centuries-old tradition, members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors.

Thursday's event saw Vanessa Redgrave become a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the female equivalent of a knight. The Oscar winner joins the likes of fellow legendary actresses Angela Lansbury, Judi Dench and Helen Mirren in receiving the honor.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">prince william</a>, vanessa redgrave
Prince William and Vanessa Redgrave. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

"You don't compare going for an investiture at Buckingham Palace with any other achievement, whatever it is. It is unique," Redgrave told the PA news agency of the award.

She was also excited to hear that Prince William would be the one to present her with the honor.

"I was thrilled when I heard that the Prince of Wales was doing the investitures today," she said. "He gave me my British Academy Fellowship in Covent Garden Opera House in 2010."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">prince william</a>, Emma Probert
Prince William and Emma Probert. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Prince William, 40, also handed out an award to his wife Kate Middleton's special protection officer, Emma Probert. Probert, who has served the new Princess of Wales since 2010 and is often seen by her side during royal engagements, was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

She approached Prince William with a big smile as she curtsied before the two seemed to have a casual exchange.

Over the coming months, members of the royal family will continue to present awards to those recognized in the late Queen's Birthday and New Year's Honors Lists.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, emma probert
Emma Probert and Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The investiture ceremony was the first of the day for Prince William. He and Kate also stepped out on Thursday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sporting initiative Coach Core at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The royal couple tried out some of the sporting sessions offered by the charity, with Prince William taking some punches to a heavy bag while wearing boxing gloves. He also kicked a soccer ball at a target. Meanwhile, Kate played some seated bocce ball.

