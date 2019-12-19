Prince William Awards Director Christopher Nolan with Special Honor from the Queen

Christopher Nolan is already a director, producer and screenwriter — and now he can add Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire to his résumé!

The man behind blockbusters such as Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk and the Batman trilogy received his honor at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Prince William was on hand to present the award on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Nolan received the honor for his services to film.

“As a passionate advocate of film and the importance of film culturally, it is really thrilling to me that film would be honored in this way and is considered worthy of this kind of honor,” the director said. “I think film is one of the great collective pastimes, one of the great art forms. It is lovely to see it accorded this kind of status.”

Image zoom Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Image zoom Christopher Nolan Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty

The Queen utilizes her knighthood (and damehood!) to recognize military and political leaders, philanthropists and even celebrities. Most often, the latter is for their contributions to music, theater or film, especially in Britain. Among the famous faces with special honors from the royal family include Ed Sheeran, Victoria Beckham and J.K. Rowling.

The director recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his 2020 film, Tenet, in an interview published on Wednesday saying the film is “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.”

The film has a star-studded cast with Robert Pattinson, BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan told EW. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach.”