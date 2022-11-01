Prince William Attends Tusk Awards for the First Time as Prince of Wales

Prince William is supporting is celebrating a milestone for one of his most beloved charities.

On Tuesday evening, Prince William stepped out at Hampton Court Palace in England to attend the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards. The royal has been involved with the charity since 2005, when he was a recent college graduate, and helped launch the awards in 2013 to spotlight the work of conservation leaders and wildlife rangers in Africa.

Prince William, 40, stepped out in a tuxedo and bow tie, accessorizing with a red poppy pin. It's common for members of the royal family to sport poppies, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war, during the month of November, when Remembrance Day is observed.

This year, there will be three main prizes awarded: the annual Prince William Award for Conservation, the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award and the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa.

Tusk CEO Charlie Mayhew said in a statement, "The threat to Africa's wildlife and wider biodiversity remains real and urgent. With the devastating economic impact of COVID-19 still being felt across Africa, this year's finalists for the Tusk Award provide a beacon of hope as the continent's emerging leaders in conservation, working tirelessly on the front line to protect Africa's extraordinary natural heritage. We are excited to use the opportunity to bring together previous awards alumni with this year's finalists."

The appearance marks another example of how Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are continuing to support their longstanding causes despite becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles formally announced the couple's new titles in his first speech as monarch, just one day after Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8.

Princess Kate's work with families and children's early years as well as Prince William's support for the homeless, conservation and his Earthshot Prize project will continue.

Kate Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, recently told PEOPLE, "While they have both taken on new titles and more senior roles within the royal hierarchy, they have done so while staying very true to who they are and the causes they have championed. It's no coincidence that one of Kate's first engagements was to a maternity unit in Surrey, and as Princess of Wales, she's going to bring even more attention to her Early Years foundation."

Prince William's outing to the Tusk Awards also marked his first public engagement in recent weeks. The Prince and Princess of Wales took a break from royal outings in late October as their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — were off from school. Prince William and Kate have previously scaled back their schedules during school vacations in order to spend time with their kids.