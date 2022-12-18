Prince William Attends Former Girlfriend Rose Farquhar's 'Magical Winter Wedding' in Cotswolds

A source tells PEOPLE that Prince William kept a low profile at the Gloucestershire wedding of childhood friend Rose Farquhar, who is considered to be the Prince of Wales' first girlfriend

By Simon Perry
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 18, 2022 02:02 PM
The Wedding of Rose Farquhar to George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 17th December 2022. 17 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Photo: James Whatling / MEGA

Prince William celebrated a weekend of love with old friends in the Cotswold Hills.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Prince of Wales, 40, kept a low profile on Saturday as he attended the wedding of his former girlfriend Rose Farquhar and George Gemmell at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

Although the bride and her father arrived late in an Audi A3 after their car broke down, it was otherwise a beautiful occasion.

"It was a magical winter wedding in the snow," the insider says. "The bride and groom left in a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before leaving in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!"

The event was also attended by the likes of fellow Prince William ex Olivia Hunt, Tom Inskip, Jamie Murray Wells, Guy Pelly, Mark Tomlinson, Harry Meade, Natasha Rufus Isaacs and husband Rupert Finch, who happens to be a former boyfriend of Kate Middleton.

The Wedding of Rose Farquhar to George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 17th December 2022. 17 Dec 2022 Pictured: Rose Farquhar, George Gemmell. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
James Whatling / MEGA

William's relationship with Farquhar, a childhood friend who also attended his 2011 wedding to Kate, 40, was described as "an innocent, tender romance" by Kati Nicholl in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance.

She is considered William's first serious girlfriend, according to Daily Mail.

Farquhar, who currently works in special projects and business development for the Duchess of Rutland's Belvoir Castle, studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York City, and she's also a singer-songwriter who auditioned for season 5 of The Voice UK in 2016.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Attend Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

William's outing comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan premiered this month on Netflix. In the doc, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detail their lives before they met, their love story and stepping back as senior working royals.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although a source told PEOPLE that William and Kate are avoiding watching the docuseries, the Duke of Sussex, 38, didn't hold back when discussing the brothers' relationship.

"It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers," the insider said. "There is a lot of anger there."

Related Articles
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show, Says Source
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William, King Charles Not Expected to Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Series
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
'He Is Now on the Institution Side': Everything Harry Said About His Relationship with William in Netflix Doc
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton 'Is a Big Hugger,' Says Friend, Pushing Back on Meghan Markle's Claims of 'Formality'
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Beams in Burgundy as She Arrives to Host Second Annual Christmas Concert
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Watch Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Remember Their First Dance at Their Wedding in New Netflix Trailer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Prince Harry Says Men in the Royal Family Feel 'Urge' to Marry Women Who 'Fit the Mold'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Set to Premiere in December