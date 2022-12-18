Prince William Attends Former Girlfriend Rose Farquhar's 'Magical Winter Wedding' in Cotswolds

Prince William celebrated a weekend of love with old friends in the Cotswold Hills.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Prince of Wales, 40, kept a low profile on Saturday as he attended the wedding of his former girlfriend Rose Farquhar and George Gemmell at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

Although the bride and her father arrived late in an Audi A3 after their car broke down, it was otherwise a beautiful occasion.

"It was a magical winter wedding in the snow," the insider says. "The bride and groom left in a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before leaving in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!"

The event was also attended by the likes of fellow Prince William ex Olivia Hunt, Tom Inskip, Jamie Murray Wells, Guy Pelly, Mark Tomlinson, Harry Meade, Natasha Rufus Isaacs and husband Rupert Finch, who happens to be a former boyfriend of Kate Middleton.

William's relationship with Farquhar, a childhood friend who also attended his 2011 wedding to Kate, 40, was described as "an innocent, tender romance" by Kati Nicholl in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance.

She is considered William's first serious girlfriend, according to Daily Mail.

Farquhar, who currently works in special projects and business development for the Duchess of Rutland's Belvoir Castle, studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York City, and she's also a singer-songwriter who auditioned for season 5 of The Voice UK in 2016.

William's outing comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan premiered this month on Netflix. In the doc, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detail their lives before they met, their love story and stepping back as senior working royals.

Although a source told PEOPLE that William and Kate are avoiding watching the docuseries, the Duke of Sussex, 38, didn't hold back when discussing the brothers' relationship.

"It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers," the insider said. "There is a lot of anger there."