Prince William Celebrates Best of British TV and Film (Including Killing Eve and The Favourite!)

Film fan Prince William is getting into the movie biz!

The royal toured a public exhibit on Monday that celebrates the best of the U.K.’s films and TV shows, including international hits Killing Eve and The Favourite (for which actress Olivia Colman won an Oscar) and the British children’s show The Clangers.

The audio-visual display of scripts, storyboards and costumes from film, games and television productions from the past 75 years are brought together in BAFTA: Behind the Scenes. (The BAFTAs are the British equivalent of the Oscars.) It is the first time that memorabilia and materials from award-winning and nominated TV and movies have been brought together for public display by the organization that champions British film and TV makers.

William, 37, was on hand to officially open BAFTA Piccadilly, which will be the charity’s temporary home while its headquarters has a two-year renovation to allow it to double its work with new and emerging talent.

He also attended a reception and met scholars who have taken part in BAFTA’s “Prince William Scholarships in Film, Games and Television” program.

William, who has been President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since February 2010, supports the organization’s charitable activities by attending events across the charity’s learning programs, including Young Game Designers and BAFTA Kids events.

