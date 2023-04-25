Prince William Pays Tribute to Fallen Troops of Australia and New Zealand in Ceremony at Dawn

Prince William is paying tribute to Australians and New Zealanders killed in war.

The Prince of Wales, 40, attended the Anzac Day ceremony in London's Hyde Park on Tuesday. The Dawn Service at Wellington Arch included readings and a rendition of the haunting Last Post, a moment of silence, reveille and the singing of the national anthems.

Prince William laid a wreath along with the High Commissioners from Australia and New Zealand. The hour-long service concluded with the Prince of Wales signing the book of remembrance whilst music was played on a didgeridoo. A Māori waiata (song) was also performed by London-based Ngāti Rānana.

The observance of Anzac Day, which honors members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916. That day marked the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.

Since then, the services have become an annual moment of remembrance to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and recognize those who have served.

Australia and New Zealand are key members of the Commonwealth — and one day Prince William will be king of those countries.

When Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton (with then 9-month-old Prince George) visited Australia in 2014, the couple marked Anzac Day in Canberra. They were moved by the ceremony that was lit by candles brought by fellow armed forces members that peppered the cemetery.

Later on Tuesday, the Duke of Gloucester will take part in another ceremony to pay respects to the fallen Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women. He is set to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, the traditional place for honoring service in central London. It will be followed by a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

One of the late Queen Elizabeth's cousins, the Duke of Gloucester is one of the extended family who carries out royal duties on the monarch's behalf.