Prince William Enjoys a Day of Soccer as He Attends FA Cup Final in London

Prince William was on hand at the FA Cup Finals on Saturday.

In keeping with tradition, as the president of England's Football Association, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, attended the soccer match and will later present the trophy to the winning team.

For the big game, Chelsea took on Leicester City at London's Wembley Stadium.

Last year, William, who typically attends the annual match, hosted an outdoor screening on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate for fans, players and some frontline workers due to the COVID pandemic.

Prince William Credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The FA Cup Final was held on Saturday, two weeks after William joined a four-day social media boycott organized by England's high-profile soccer clubs and their players. The boycott hoped to encourage social media companies to take stronger action against racist and sexist abuse online.

In January, William called out the "despicable" racist comments that continue to be made about some prominent soccer players in Britain.

Prince William Credit: Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this week, William also got a chance to meet with his favorite soccer team — Aston Villa — to see how they're helping their local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.