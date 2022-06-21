Prince William at 40! See the Best Photo from Every Year of His Royal Life

In honor of Prince William's milestone 40th birthday, check out photos of the royal heir from his birth to his status as a father of three

By Stephanie Petit and Erin Hill June 21, 2022 07:14 AM

1 of 41

1982

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on the day of their son Prince William's royal christening, which was held in the music room of Buckingham Palace on August 4, 1982.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 41

1983

Credit: David Levenson/Getty

It was a royal first when Princess Diana and Prince Charles brought William with them on their royal tour Down Under. Here, they pose on the lawn of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 23, 1983.

3 of 41

1984

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

At just 2 years old, William gets familiar with the press in the garden at Kensington Palace for a photocall.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 41

1985

Credit: Getty

Princess Diana helps her son with a jigsaw puzzle in his playroom at home in Kensington Palace.

Advertisement

5 of 41

1986

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Brothers Prince William (in a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt!) and Prince Harry play with their mother in the garden of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, on July 18, 1986.

6 of 41

1987

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince William makes his carriage debut at Trooping the Colour just weeks ahead of his fifth birthday on June 13, 1987. He was accompanied by his mother Princess Diana and great-grandmother, the Queen Mother. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 41

1988

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince William took on the role of pageboy at the wedding of Camilla Dunne and the Hon. Rupert Soames.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 41

1989

Credit: Shutterstock

The family of four pose while on holiday in the Isles of Scilly.

Advertisement

9 of 41

1990

Credit: Jayne Fincher/Getty

Princess Diana takes her sons William and Harry to Wetherby School in Notting Hill, London, in April 1990. 

Last year, William shared that his mother used to sing "at the top of her voice" while she drove them to school. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 41

1991

Credit: Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Princess Diana and Prince Charles accompany their son Prince William on his first official engagement in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 41

1992

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Ten-year-old Prince William goes karting at Buckmore Park Playscape in Chatham, England, on August 01, 1992.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 41

1993

Credit: Princess Diana Archive/Getty

William walks alongside his mother Princess Diana to the Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

"I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather [Prince Philip], he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up. You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments and those memories before," William recalled in 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 41

1994

Credit: Getty

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry accompany their mother on a sleigh during a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 41

1995

Credit: Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince Charles pose with Prince William as they drop him off for his first day at Eton College.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 41

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince William walks alongside his bodyguard Christopher Tarr at the Eton Boys Tea Party at the Guards Polo Club.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 41

1997

Credit: JEFF J. MITCHELL/AFP/Getty

Prince Philip, Prince William, Charles Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk behind Princess Diana's casket during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997. Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets to watch the funeral procession following Diana's death following a car crash in Paris. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 41

1998

Credit: UK Press via Getty

Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William attend the annual Christmas Day service in Sandringham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 41

1999

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Prince William, accompanied by his father Prince Charles and brother Prince Harry,, attends a photocall to celebrate his learing to drive. The then-17-year-old passed the test on his first try.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 41

2000

Credit: FIONA HANSON/AFP via Getty

Prince William, his brother Prince Harry and cousin Peter Phillips leave St. Mary Magdalene Church after Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 41

2001

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry applaud for their opponents after winning a polo match in Cloucestershire. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 41

2002

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince William smiles after watching Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee parade, celebrating the monarch's 50 years on the throne.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 41

2003

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Queen Elizabeth laughs with her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour parade. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 41

2004

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince William examines a sheep at the organic farm on his father Prince Charles' Highgrove Estate. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 41

2005

Credit: Andrew Parsons/PA Images via Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry after the wedding ceremony of their father Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 41

2006

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

A 24-year-old Prince William salutes after being commissioned as an officer in the British Army during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 15, 2006 in Surrey, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 41

2007

Credit: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Prince William sits in a cockpit trainer during a week he spent at RAF Cranwell, November 2007, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, England. The prince was undertaking pre-training tests prior to the start of his attachment at RAF Cranwell where he will begin an intensive RAF course to learn how to fly. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 41

2008

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

A rarely-seen bearded Prince William attends the Christmas Day church service at St. Mary's Church in Sandringham, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 41

2009

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. Both princes were on their military helicopter training courses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 41

2010

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announce their engagement at St. James's Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England. The longtime couple became engaged during a holiday in Kenya.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 41

2011

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave Westminster Abbey following their royal wedding on April 29, 2011.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 41

2012

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kate and William celebrate an exciting moment during the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 2, 2012.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 41

2013

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

William and Kate introduce their first child, Prince George, to the world on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 41

2014

Credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate and William bring their son George to a butterfly exhibit at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014 in London. The family released the photo ahead of Prince George's first birthday on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 41

2015

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

William and Kate smile for the cameras as they leave the hospital following the birth of their daughter Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 41

2016

Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry introduce their new campaign called Heads Together in partnership with inspiring charities, which aims to change the national conversation on mental wellbeing. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 41

2017

Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate, William and Harry take part in a relay race during a training event to promote their charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, on February 5, 2017. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 41

2018

Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold Prince William's hands as the family arrives at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by Kate on July 09, 2018.

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle follow behind the family of five.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 41

2019

Credit: GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty

William and Kate attend the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show alongside Queen Elizabeth.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 41

2020

The Cambridge family shares a new photo of William with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 41

2021

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to host the NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during their tour in Scotland on May 26, 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 41

2022

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 5 for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next