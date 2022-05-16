The Duke of Cambridge traveled to the United Arab Emirates following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prince William Asked by the Queen for the First Time to Pay Respects After Death of Foreign Ruler

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, left, offering condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prince William just stepped up for Queen Elizabeth in a big way.

For the first time, the Queen asked her grandson to represent her following the death of a foreign ruler. Prince William, who is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles, traveled to the United Arab Emirates to pay condolences following the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Prince William, 39, met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has been appointed as President of the United Arab Emirates.

Prince William was likely tapped for the trip because the Queen, 96, rarely travels overseas anymore in addition to her mobility issues limiting her public outings in recent months, and Prince Charles, 73, is scheduled to start his royal tour in Canada on Tuesday. The visit is part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, left, offering condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi/AP/Shutterstock

On Friday, the Queen sent a message of condolences.

"I am saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," she said. "Your distinguished brother devoted his life to serving the people of the United Arab Emirates and his relationship with its allies and friends."

She continued, "He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the conservation cause. I offer Your Highness my sincere condolences and I extend my sympathy to the people of the United Arab Emirates."