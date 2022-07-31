Princess Charlotte Wishes Women's Soccer Team 'Good Luck' in Rare Video with Prince William

Prince William and Princess Charlotte posted a video message of support for the England women's soccer team ahead of their Euro 2020 final match against Germany Sunday

Prince William and Princess Charlotte are rooting for their team!

The royals posted a video message in support of the England women's soccer team - nicknamed 'the Lionesses' - Sunday ahead of their Euro 2020 final match against Germany.

"We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!' Willam said before Charlotte added "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!'

The caption on the post read "Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we're all cheering for you!"

William, 40, is president of England soccer's governing body the Football Association and is a regular visitor to matches, most notably alongside Prince George, 9, and Kate Middleton, 40, at the men's Euro 2020 games last summer.

Prince William also passed on a message to the Lionesses from his daughter when he joined them for practice last month.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," William said. "She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."

Prince William; The Duke of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte Prince William and Princess Charlotte | Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter

Prince William also returned home from the outing with special gifts for his children: personalized jerseys featuring their ages as numbers!

Prince William shared his congratulations to the Lionesses via Twitter earlier this week for earning their spot in the Euro 2020 final with a 4-0 victory over Sweden.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) poses with the England's football jersey bearing the names of his three children and with the England's women football team players during a visit at their training centre Prince William | Credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images