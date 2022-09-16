Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State

Prince William and Prince Harry will stand vigil at Westminster Hall in London Saturday alongside their cousins, with Harry wearing a military uniform

By Simon Perry
and
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 06:10 AM
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Prince Harry at the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue in London on July 1, 2021. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Prince William and Prince Harry will lead their cousins in a solemn vigil at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Saturday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

William, 40, and Harry, 38, will stand at opposite ends of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall and will be wearing military uniforms "at the King's request," according to a palace source.

Earlier this week it was announced that Harry — who served two tours of Afghanistan during his ten-year career in the British Army — would not be in uniform during the mourning period, yet this rule has been temporarily relaxed by King Charles III.

On Wednesday, Harry and Prince Andrew both wore morning suits during the solemn procession of the late Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II Lies in State on a Catafalque inside an empty Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the public being allowed in to pay their respects. - <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Queen Elizabeth lying in state. CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/POOL/AFP via Getty

The two men did wear military medals on their suits in recognition of their military service, however, which in Prince Andrew's case included a medal for serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982. In total, the Duke of York spent 22 years in the Royal Navy.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

According to the palace source, William will stand at the head of Her Majesty's coffin during the 15-minute vigil, flanked by Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Prince William and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry will stand at the foot of the coffin alongside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Their other cousins Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn will stand at the middle of the coffin.

The vigil takes place a day after the 'Princes' Vigil' of King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. At that vigil, Andrew is also being permitted to wear a uniform despite not being a working member of the royal family.

"The grandchildren, at the King's invitation, are very keen to pay their respects – just as their parents are doing the evening before," a royal source says.

The Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, made her last journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage
Prince Harry. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The procession included her four children and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Philips.

William and Harry's wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, traveled to Westminster Hall by car, as did Queen Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on which the Imperial State Crown (which was worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation and at State Openings of Parliament) was placed on a velvet cushion along with a wreath of flowers. The wreath includes white roses, spray white roses, white dahlias as well as foliage including pine from the gardens of Balmoral and pittosporum, lavender and rosemary from the gardens at Windsor.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
How to View Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York; followed by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Morning Suits, Not Military Uniforms, at Queen's Procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lies at Rest - Mourners
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
prince harry, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Reacts to Funeral Dress Code: 'Military Service Is Not Determined by the Uniform'
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth