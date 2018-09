14 Tearjerking Quotes About Princess Diana from Prince William and Prince Harry

“If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her. All I do remember regretting for the rest of my life how short that phone call is. Looking back now, I have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

—Harry, on his last phone call with his mother before her death, in an interview aired during the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy