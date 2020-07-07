Prince William and Prince Harry Divide Princess Diana's Memorial Fund as Their Split Continues

Prince William and Prince Harry have taken another step in the ongoing split of their charitable efforts as they build new organizations on both sides of the Atlantic

The proceeds of the fund set up in the memory of their late mother Princess Diana will now be split between the brothers’ charitable efforts.

Since 2013, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which was originally set up in the wake of her 1997 death, has been paid into the Royal Foundation.

The foundation had been a charitable vehicle for William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle. Now, the couples have gone their separate ways in their charitable affairs, with the Sussexes having Archewell, and the Royal Foundation remaining with William and Kate.

The Diana fund has not been actively fundraising for many years but receives money from legacies and other donations. Last year, the Royal Foundation received around $27,000 from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, according to its annual report.

Harry doesn’t have a charitable entity in the U.K. any longer since the disbanding of Sussex Royal, which had been planned as his and Meghan’s future philanthropic vehicle. The couple gave that up when they stepped back from their official royal roles earlier this year. They are now making plans for their new organization, Archewell.

Harry has asked his share from the year to go towards his HIV/AIDS charity Sentebale. That is a fitting place for the money as the organization, which he set up with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Africa was inspired by his mother’s work in combating AIDS.

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was originally set up to receive the vast number of public donations and money-raising from projects like sales of Elton John’s commemorative version of his song "Candle in the Wind," which he performed at Diana's September 1997 funeral.

Also spotted in the accounts of the Royal Foundation was the return of Amy Pickerill, who worked for Harry and Meghan until around the time baby Archie was born in May 2019. In April of this year, she joined the Royal Foundation as the director of William’s environment project, the Earthshot Prize London 2021.