Prince William (and Possibly Kate!) Planning to Visit New York City

Prince William is planning to make an official visit to New York in the coming months, PEOPLE has learned.

The trip, set for later in the fall, may even see him bringing wife Kate with him. Although she has not been part of the original plans, it’s believed that the palace isn’t ruling out anything where she is concerned.

A “open mind” is being kept as to whether she will also travel, a royal source says.

Much clearly depends on Kate’s state of health – she is suffering from severe pregnancy sickness, which has already prevented her from attending an official tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth to Malta and at least one domestic engagement.

Her handlers at the palace say they are taking her schedule “day by day.”

It’s not yet known what will be on the agenda for William’s visit, but it is likely to include highlighting causes and interests close to his heart. The palace will not comment on any plans.

Confirmation will only come once the project has been firmed up. Announcements about any tour, if there is one, “will be made in due course,” a spokeswoman says.

When William last visited the U.S., shortly after their wedding in 2011, the couple was feted across Los Angeles, wowing fans, catching up with charities and being the center of attention among such A-list celebrities as Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez.

In the meantime, as Kate convalesces from the effects of hyperemesis gravidarum, William has been putting in some time working toward a series of exams he must take before Christmas as part of his training for a new job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot.

