Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Close Friends (Princess Charlotte’s Godfather!) Welcome Baby Girl

Thomas van Straubenzee, who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte, is celebrating the birth of his baby girl with wife Lucy

Princess Charlotte has some sweet news to share with her friends at school this week! One of her godparents, Thomas van Straubenzee, is celebrating the birth of his daughter with his wife, Lucy — who is a senior teacher at Charlotte and Prince George’s school, Thomas's Battersea.

The couple’s little girl, named Mary, arrived on October 12 – bringing further good news for the family as Thomas’s brother Charlie and his wife Daisy welcomed their daughter, Clover, in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Van Straubenzee, 38, has known William, 38, since they were in prep school together and is a godfather to Charlotte, while Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, 32, is the assistant headteacher at the Clapham branch of the Thomas's schools. She is also leading mindfulness and outdoor learning at the Battersea school, which Charlotte, 5, and George, 7, attend.

Thomas and Lucy wed in a quiet ceremony at Chelsea Old Church in London in July.

Image zoom Thomas van Straubenzee and wife Lucy Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Charlotte was expected to be a bridesmaid when the couple’s marriage was originally planned for April. However, they had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually went ahead three months later, with only their immediate family present.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The ties between Prince William, Prince Harry and the van Straubenzees are one of their most enduring friendships and the royal brothers are both patrons of a charity set up in the name of the van Straubenzees' late brother Henry.

Image zoom Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty Images