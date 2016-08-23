A Nanny, a Hairdresser and More: See Who Is Set to Head to Canada with William and Kate

When Prince William and Princess Kate fly to Canada next month, they will do so with their trusted entourage by their side for the eight-day tour, which kicks off Sept. 24.

So much has changed since the couple’s first official visit in 2011, and with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte expected to join them this time, that means more staff to help out.

At the same time, William and Kate, who will arrive on a scheduled jet, will want to keep numbers to a minimum and to their best-known staffers. Around a dozen people, plus security, will be in the entourage – many of whom also took part in the couple’s last foreign tour, of India and Bhutan, in April.

Heading their public office are two private secretaries: Rebecca Deacon, who works alongside Kate, and William’s right-hand man, Miguel Head.

The pair organize the royal couple’s diary on a daily basis and are regularly by their side on official engagements and oversees tours.

If, as expected, George and Charlotte do come along, the tour will be structured similarly to the one the royals took in 2014 to New Zealand and Australia, when George was stationed in one place and his parents headed back and forth from there.

The children will be taken to a handful of public engagements along the lines of George’s first public play date in New Zealand and his zoo outing in Australia.

That means nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will be along for the tour, which is expected to last a little more than a week.

Maria, who is sometimes seen around the village of Anmer, walking with George and pushing Charlotte in a stroller, is respected and trusted so much by Kate that she dresses her children in clothes sourced and possibly gifted by Maria and her family.

Also in Canada will be Natasha “Tash” Archer, Kate’s personal assistant, who also helps with her wardrobe on tour and requesting outfits at home in the U.K. Also among her duties: keeping track of the royal couple’s respective wardrobes. (Kate’s is kept in monogrammed cases with white piping and “C” lettering; William’s “W” is in red.)

Tending to Kate’s hair will be regular Amanda Tucker, who was also present on the tour to India and Bhutan in April. (Both Tucker and Archer joined Kate and William for a five-hour hike in the Himalayas during the couple’s visit to Bhutan in April.) Tucker wasn’t the tour hairdresser when William and Kate headed to Canada last time: Back then, they took James Pryce from Richard Ward’s salon in Chelsea, who had styled the royal wedding with Ward in 2011.

Providing diplomatic advice will be Sir David Manning, an ex-British ambassador to the U.S who previously worked with former prime minister Tony Blair and was appointed as an advisor by Queen Elizabeth to William and Prince Harry back in 2009.

Leading the PR team of four will be Jason Knauf, the American who has been advising them since the beginning of 2015. There is also expected to be a tour secretary and logistics manager to help with organizing all the transport and luggage.