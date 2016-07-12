The sports-loving couple will check out the historic America's Cup series later this month

Keen sailor Princess Kate is heading back to the sea!

Kate and husband Prince William have plans to watch a leg of the prestigious America’s Cup contest on the south coast of England later this month.

The sports-loving couple will visit the base of Ben Ainslie Racing to meet the team who are working behind-the-scenes on new designs and technology, and then watch those putting that knowledge and sailing experience into action on the sea off Portsmouth.

The couple will take their place among thousands of fans throwing their weight behind teams from the U.S., France, New Zealand, Japan, Sweden and, of course, the British team from BAR. The second annual America s Cup World Series event will take place on July 24.

Afterwards, the couple will visit the competing teams in the Race Village to meet the six international skippers and their crews. They will also be joined by children involved with the 1851 Trust, which is using the events leading up to the America’s Cup to inspire a new generation to get involved with sailing and the marine industry.

Kate was last in Portsmouth in May when she took an exhilarating trip in the water of the Solent alongside Olympian sailor Ainslie and some of his crew. Ainslie told PEOPLE then that it was “a wonderful sail.”

A few days later, he posted some exciting GoPro-style footage of the sailing, showing Kate in full control alongside her colleagues on board.

Kate is an experienced sailor, and she and William used to enjoy the sport in Anglesey, north Wales, when they lived there in the first three years of their married life.

She displayed this prowess on the waves when she beat William in sailing races on the water in Auckland, New Zealand, during their tour of the country in April 2014.