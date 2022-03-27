The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in The Bahamas on Thursday and will wrap up their tour of the islands this weekend

See Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Penthouse Suite at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas

Prince William and Kate Middleton are wrapping up their Caribbean tour with a stay in a swanky penthouse suite.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in The Bahamas on Thursday for their final stop and stayed at The Cove at the Atlantis Bahamas Resort before returning home Saturday night, a representative for the property confirms to PEOPLE.

Atlantis is a massive, multi-part destination located on Paradise Island, about 180 miles off the Florida coast and made up of The Cove, The Royal, The Reef, The Coral and the Harborside Resort hotels.

William and Kate stayed in the Penthouse Suite at The Cove, which is the most refined lodging offering on site and is touted as being "immaculately designed to provide guests with luxury, sensuality, and white-glove Bahamian service."

A video tour of the couple's accommodations provided to PEOPLE by Atlantis and filmed before the royals' arrival, shows a multi-room suite complete with a living room, formal dining room, three bedroom suites, and a separate lounge and study all with spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea.

One enters the 4,830-square-foot suite via a pair of grand double doors and is greeted by stone floors, ornately papered walls and floor-to-ceiling windows. The luxurious bathrooms are completely clad in marble and feature a freestanding soaking tub set against the wall of glass.

While the royals had a full schedule during their stay, a visitor to The Cove could typically also enjoy access to two beaches, four multi-level adults-only pools, 20 private cabanas, complimentary butler service, a restaurant by chef José Andrés, and soon, the opportunity to arrive by sea plane.

Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island, welcomed the royals upon their arrival before they attended performances by the Eva Hilton Primary School Choir and a traditional Rake n' Scrape band.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Oswell said Atlantis Paradise Island is "incredibly honored" to host William and Kate as they cap off the week-long journey.

"All of us at Atlantis Paradise Island are delighted our resort will serve as their home away from home during this very significant milestone," Oswell said.

"We have always admired the focus of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Oswell continued, "as it aligns with our mission at The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation to promote sustainability and protect the environment."

She concluded, "Our team members look forward to extending exceptional and authentic Bahamian hospitality, and demonstrating what makes our resort and The Bahamas so remarkable through our incomparable amenities and culture."

After arriving in The Bahamas on Thursday, the couple received a ceremonial welcome before attending a meeting with Bahamas' Prime Minister Philip Davis. The Duke and Duchess were presented with a bouquet of flowers at the foot of the Royal Air Force Voyager jet by 8-year-old local Aniah Moss.

On Friday, William and Kate were seen huddled under umbrellas as they arrived at a local school for their first outing of the day. The couple was greeted by a "Guard of Honor" of schoolchildren, the Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna-Martin, and the school's principal, Ricardo Rolle before visiting an assembly area where children from Sybil Strachan and other local schools gathered.

The couple was entertained by a performance from the school choir and another Rake n' Scrape band. (Rake n' Scrape music originates from the musical traditions of the Turks and Caicos Islands, whose people brought it to The Bahamas between the 1920s and 1940s.)