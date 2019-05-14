Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Met Baby Archie for the First Time!

Prince William and Kate Middleton just met their newest nephew!

The royal couple met baby Archie on Tuesday, a little more than a week after his birth on May 6.

A palace rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the private gathering took place today, with William and Kate paying a visit to new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their Frogmore Cottage home. Earlier in the day, both Kate and Harry had royal engagements: Kate visited a secret WWII spy base in Bletchley Park, while Harry visited children in Oxford.

Prior to meeting his aunt and uncle, Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, met his great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The family moment, which also included Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, was documented in a historic royal photo.

Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle with baby Archie.

The stunning photo, in which Queen Elizabeth admiringly smiles at baby Archie, celebrates the joining of cultures, racial heritages and countries.

“Like Harry and Meghan’s wedding, [baby Archie] changes the landscape in terms of bringing visibility around race and inclusion,” Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, the charity established in honor of Harry’s late mother, previously told PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Archie.

In addition to William and Kate’s visit, Prince Charles is also expected to meet his grandson for the first time on Thursday.

While on a three-day tour of Germany the day after Archie was born, the proud grandfather spoke about the newest royal addition.

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Inset: Dominic Lipinski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news, and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return,” he said.

Since the baby’s birth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been savoring Archie’s first days.

“Harry and Meghan spent the weekend enjoying their first weekend as parents, celebrating Mother’s Day, and had visits from a few friends,” a palace rep told PEOPLE.