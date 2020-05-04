Prince William Lets Air Ambulances Land at Kensington Palace amid Coronavirus

The cause is close to Prince William's heart as a former search and rescue helicopter pilot who served with the Royal Air Force

The London home of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children is now serving a new purpose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William has approved the use of a private lawn at Kensington Palace for refueling air ambulances. The move will save valuable time for paramedics, who previously had to fly helicopters to the nearest fueling base about 20 miles away in Watford.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perks Field, where the air ambulances will land and take off, is usually used as a landing site for the royal family's helicopters.

The cause is close to the Duke of Cambridge's heart. In addition to being a former search and rescue helicopter pilot who served with the Royal Air Force, Prince William became patron of the London's Air Ambulance Charity in March.

Image zoom Prince William HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William, Kate and their kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — call Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace home. However, they left London amid the COVID-19 crisis for their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Is Her Dad Prince William's Lookalike in New Birthday Portrait!

Image zoom Prince William IAN VOGLER/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, have kept busy with their royal work despite social distancing guidelines thanks to video communication. They took part in their first-ever royal engagement via video call last month, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the call, the royals met staff and children — and even got to see their arts and crafts projects for Easter.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BBC

The royal couple has also supported charitable organizations by checking in via phone, video chats and letters. They also narrated a film that aims to help people access expert advice on mental health and well-being during the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Emergency Call Center Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The whole family got together to participate in the “Clap for Carers” campaign, appearing in a surprise clip on the BBC.

"This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running," Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram.