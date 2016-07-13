Prince William's Coworkers Gave Him the Best Mug Ever – Find Out What It Says!

What do you give the prince who has everything?

Prince William‘s colleagues at his air ambulance base knew exactly what to get the royal as a welcome gift – something with his “name” on it!

The dance music fan was given a coffee mug with the name “Will.i.am” on it – a cheeky nod to Black Eyed Peas singer and music mogul Will.i.am (n Will Adams).

The prince and the singer had a memorable meeting back in 2012 when the Black Eyed Peas performed for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebration.

The singer posted a photo with the royal to his Twitter, along with the funny caption: “I just realized I’m the shorter ‘will.i.am’ ”

Will.i.am and Prince William in 2012 Source: Will.I.Am/Twitter

Sadly, the mug was not on display when William welcomed his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to the Cambridge base of the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Wednesday.

But his colleague Dr. Pam Chrispin, 57, told reporters, “We got him a mug before he arrived and it says, ‘Will.i.am.’ I wasn’t around when he received it, but I’m sure he’s pleased just to have his own mug.

“It’s a bit embarrassing, Jemma, one of the paramedics and I – she’s ‘Princess Jemma’ and I’m ‘Princess Pammie’ – and we have mugs with those names, but he doesn’t mind.”

To the air crew and pilots, William, who started flying missions for the charity a year ago after completing his training, is just another coworker.

“William is a great pilot, he’s a charming person, but most importantly, he’s a really great team player,” Chrispin continued.

“He’s settled into the team really well and he is just one of us – I know that sounds ridiculous – but he is just one of us.

“I think for him this is as close to having a normal job as he can possible get.”

The Queen and Philip arrived by helicopter 20 minutes after William had returned from an emergency mission.

After being greeted with a kiss on both cheeks by William, the Queen said, “You are only just back.” The prince replied, “Yes, we just made it.”