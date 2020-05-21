The father of three revealed the success of dinner in his house is not always guaranteed

Prince William Just Admitted to This Common Parent Struggle When It Comes to Mealtime

Prince William understands the struggle many parents face when it comes to mealtimes.

The royal father of three revealed Wednesday that depending on what's on the menu, dinnertime can be a bit difficult — even for those living in Anmer Hall.

William, 37, shared the tidbit about his family life during a conference call with the charity PEEK Project, which has been providing hundreds of meals per day to families affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It's certainly taken the pressure off parents, for sure," community chef Charlie Farrally told William of the charity's work. "You'll know yourself — the hardest time is dinnertime."

"Yeah," William said with a laugh. "It depends on what's on the table though Charlie, isn't it? And that's the thing. If parents put something on children love, dinnertime goes on very well."

"But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game," added William, who has been performing his royal duties remotely during the pandemic.

William shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with wife Kate Middleton, and the family of five has been living in their country home in Norfolk, England, throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

The estate, which was a wedding gift to Kate and William from Queen Elizabeth, is located about 110 miles north of London and often serves as the family's escape during school breaks, weekends and holidays.

The royal couple recently opened up about what it's like parenting during the pandemic.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George

"It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised," Kate, 38, said in an interview with the BBC last month.

"And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways," the mother of three said explaining how she discusses the virus with her kids.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

As for homeschooling the little royals, Kate said that she's been keeping their studies going even throughout scheduled school breaks.

"Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean!" she said.

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," the Duchess of Cambridge continued. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure."

The entire family recently participated in the #ClapforCarers campaign by applauding together in front of their home to honor medical workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.