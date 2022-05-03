Prince William Addresses High Male Suicide Rates in the U.K. on Latest Outing

The Duke of Cambridge is continuing his commitment to a cause close to his heart

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 03: The Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge during a visit to the new London centre of James' Place to learn more about the charity's work to save the lives of men experiencing a suicidal crisis, on May 3, 2022 in London, England.

Prince William is continuing his work to combat the suicide rate among men in the U.K.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge, 39, renewed his commitment to James' Place, an organization that offers support to men who are facing a suicidal crisis, by opening the charity's new center in London. He also opened their first center in Liverpool in 2018.

James' Place was started by Clare Milford Haven and Nick Wentworth-Stanley following the death of their son James in 2006. The clinical team of professionals at James' Place takes referrals from emergency departments, family doctors, student counseling services and community services who come into contact with men suffering a crisis.

The experts then provide intensive therapeutic intervention throughout the crisis period using clear, everyday language to help men understand how they have reached a crisis, and what is keeping it going. Importantly the men learn new ways of coping that will help if they are faced with a similar set of circumstances in the future.

Inside the new center on Tuesday, William watched a demonstration of one of the charity's innovative intervention exercises called "Lay Your Cards on the Table," which helps men verbalize what they are thinking and feeling. He also met with trustees, local healthcare partners and supporters of the organization.

Prince William

William has made combating male suicide a crucial part of his royal work. Both he and his wife Kate Middleton have been vocal advocates for mental health over the years. Prince William has previously opened up about his own mental health struggles when he used to work as an air ambulance pilot. He spoke about the PTSD he experienced from witnessing tragic situations as he and his team answered emergency calls.

In 2016, William spoke of his own experience of dealing with male suicide when he met with British emergency service workers who find themselves tackling the issue far too often.

Prince William

William told a small group of workers, including a lifeboat volunteer, a fireman and a marine policeman, that one of his first calls in his job at East Anglia's air ambulance service was to a young man who had died by suicide.

"He is concerned that men sometimes consider themselves too strong to ask for help," a palace spokeswoman told PEOPLE at the time. "He wants to see what he can do to help encourage men to ask for help. "

In 2019, he helped launch a program to prevent accidents and self-harm incidents on the River Thames in London. There are around 700 incidents along the river every year — with more than 30 ending in fatalities.

Credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

"He is not just raising awareness but putting things in place that will make a difference. It's all very well talking about mental health, but we need to make sure there are things happening," mental health advocate Jonny Benjamin said.