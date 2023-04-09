Royal Family Gathers on the Second Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death for Easter Church Service

Prince Philip, the love of Queen Elizabeth's life, died two years ago.

On the second anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh's death, the royal family gathered for the Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same place where Prince Philip's funeral was held in April 2021 after he died at age 99. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the royal's funeral was limited to just 30 guests — and Queen Elizabeth sat alone wearing a face mask due to social distancing guidelines.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth and the royal family marked the first anniversary of Prince Philip's death with a poignant tribute. The Queen took to her official social media account to share a moving poem written by the U.K.'s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage alongside a video montage that features special moments of Philip's life and their life together, including their wedding day and the arrivals of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death," read a message added to the post, which was also shared by then-Prince Charles and Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This Easter also marks the first time the royals are marking the holiday without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96. During the Christmas season, a former palace staffer shared how difficult it would be for the royal family to mark holidays without their matriarch.

"It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain," the staffer told PEOPLE, adding, "The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice."

Queen Elizabeth served as the ceremonial head of the Church of England since her accession to the throne in 1952. She was a devout Christian throughout her life and attended services regularly, turning to online worship in her later years when she couldn't go in person.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Tim Graham Photo Library

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles, 74, continued his mother's tradition of leading the family at Easter mass on Sunday (which also happened to be his 18th wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla). He was joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the family at the service.

Queen Elizabeth missed last year's Easter outing amid her increasing health and mobility issues. However, family members likely stopped by to wish the monarch a happy holiday as she spent Easter at her apartments in Windsor Castle.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Preparations are in full swing for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6. In addition to Buckingham Palace releasing the coronation invitation earlier this week, decorations are going up around London — including graphics of King Charles wearing a crown.