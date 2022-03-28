Prince Philip's Memorial Service Details Revealed — Is Queen Elizabeth Attending?

The royal family will come together on Tuesday for an emotional memorial service honoring Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace revealed details of the Service of Thanksgiving on Monday evening, including poignant musical selections and floral arrangements inspired by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding day.

According to the palace, the Queen has been actively involved in the plans for Tuesday's Service of Thanksgiving, with many elements reflecting her wishes.

It is still unknown whether the Queen, 95, will be in attendance, however. A royal source tells PEOPLE that the monarch hopes to attend, but that a decision will be made on the day.

Other family members expected to attend Tuesday's service include Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Harry and Prince Phillip Prince Harry and Prince Philip | Credit: Phil Walter/Getty

Earlier this month, Prince Harry announced that he will not be returning to the U.K. for his grandfather's service. Last month, the Duke of Sussex's legal team said that he "does not feel safe" bringing his children to the U.K. following the loss of his taxpayer-funded police protection amid his decision to step back as a senior working royal.

The service at Westminster Abbey will provide an opportunity for representatives of the many charities and organizations that Prince Philip worked with to pay tribute to him.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last April had a 30-person limit due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, allowing for only his wife, four children, eight grandchildren and other close family members and friends to attend. The service on Tuesday will incorporate several elements that had initially been planned for Philip's funeral that had to be scrapped due to COVID restrictions in place at the time.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's funeral

There will also be poignant details in place to honor Philip. The floral arrangements will include white dendrobium orchids, which were part of Queen Elizabeth's wedding bouquet in 1947, and sea holly, which echoes the Duke of Edinburgh's career in the Navy and a lifelong love of the sea.

The congregation will sing a hymn that was chosen by Prince Philip to be played at his funeral. Due to COVID-19 government guidelines last year, there was no congregational singing at the funeral service.