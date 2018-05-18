Prince Philip Will Attend the Royal Wedding 6 Weeks After Surgery, Palace Confirms

Prince Philip will make his post-surgery debut at his grandson, Prince Harry‘s royal wedding on Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday.

Philip’s attendance at Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials was in question days before the ceremony. On April 4, he underwent hip replacement surgery at a hospital in London, and has been recuperating at home. Fortunately, he’s been recovering at Windsor Castle — just a short walk away from St. George’s Chapel, where Harry and Meghan are tying the knot.

In a press briefing just two weeks before the ceremony, a palace spokesperson said that the members of the royal family “very much hope” that Philip would be able to attend the ceremony.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Weddings Through the Years

The royal, 96, was spotted driving around the grounds of the annual Windsor Horse Show on May 11. He was behind the wheel of a Land Rover as he drove himself to the Windsor Horse Show at Home Park, which is behind the castle. He headed to an arena where Queen Elizabeth, 92, had been watching one of her horses.

Peter MacDiarmid/REX/Shutterstock

He was clearly enjoying the freedom of getting “out and about,” an onlooker said at the time.

Philip will celebrate his 97th birthday in less than a month, on June 10. He and Queen Elizabeth marked their 70th wedding anniversary this past fall. Due to his recuperation, Philip has also had to delay his first meeting with his newest great-grandchild, William and Kate’s latest addition, Prince Louis.